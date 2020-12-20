Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bgogo, DDEX and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $299,778.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003827 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx, HADAX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

