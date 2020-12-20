Ian Webb Sells 25,000 Shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CRHM stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. CRH Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.