Idea Chain Coin Price Reaches $1.82 on Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00007620 BTC on major exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $93.24 million and approximately $309,161.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00145166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00779558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00174199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117720 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.