Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $410.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $330.57.

Shares of ILMN opened at $366.06 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

