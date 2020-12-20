Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Industrias Bachoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

IBA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

