Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.38

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and traded as high as $19.82. Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 3,830 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$344.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.57.

Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Co. (ISV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.