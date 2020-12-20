ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

ING has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.