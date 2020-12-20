Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of INGN opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.97 million, a P/E ratio of -453.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $72.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $3,530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 126.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 40.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

