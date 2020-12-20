Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Sells $48,700.00 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INOV opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

