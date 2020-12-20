Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 371 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) (LON:OTAQ) insider Matt Enright purchased 371 shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £100.17 ($130.87).

Matt Enright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Matt Enright purchased 285 shares of OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,975 ($130.32).

OTAQ opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.26. The company has a market cap of £7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. OTAQ plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L)

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, provides, and supports technologies used in the aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom, Chile, the Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. It rents acoustic systems that are designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fish farms, and underwater measurement and leak detection devices; and manufacture and supplies underwater communication and other marine goods.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ plc (OTAQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.