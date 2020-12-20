Insider Buying: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Insider Acquires £29,000 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) insider Roman Kotlarzewski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Shares of LON PPS opened at GBX 64.37 ($0.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.35. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.04 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.85 ($1.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £470.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

