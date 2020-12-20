Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider Sells 2,117 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $37.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

