Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,305,702 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -366.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

