Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $260,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70.

Shares of MYOV opened at $23.61 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

