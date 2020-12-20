Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NETGEAR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

