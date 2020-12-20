Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells $1,395,507.84 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,395,507.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOVA opened at $42.35 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

NOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

