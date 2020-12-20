Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 62.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.