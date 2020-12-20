Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $1,995,000.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $204.60 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

