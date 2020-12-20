Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 13,753 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $13,688.56.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynga by 7.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter worth $693,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Zynga by 453.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

