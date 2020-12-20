INT Chain (INT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.81 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, OKEx and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

