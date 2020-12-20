Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $53.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,316 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.