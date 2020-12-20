Interzone Hits Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $644.63 or 0.02684672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00491209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.01540153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00637912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00321493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00077616 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

