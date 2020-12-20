Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Get Intevac alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of IVAC opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Intevac by 22.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intevac by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.