Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) declared a dividend on Monday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.