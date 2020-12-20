Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 100,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,619 call options.

In other BlackBerry news, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $33,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackBerry by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1,004.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,512,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry by 422.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 881,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

BB stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

