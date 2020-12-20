Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.16. Invitae has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,322 shares of company stock worth $16,463,029 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $32,240,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

