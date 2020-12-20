IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $41.72 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bgogo, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00373999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017517 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025905 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

