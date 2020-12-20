iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Trading Up 2%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 51,629,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 39,443,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the third quarter worth $50,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth $269,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth $346,000.

