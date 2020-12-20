iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 589.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $372.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

