iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Shares Down 1.5%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $35.12. 3,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 50,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned about 9.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Developed Property ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:WPS)

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

