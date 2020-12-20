iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

IJS opened at $80.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

