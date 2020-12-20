Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $20.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher sold 11,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $243,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

