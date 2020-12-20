Ixcoin (IXC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $653,932.42 and $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,159,644 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

