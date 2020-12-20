Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.67 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.