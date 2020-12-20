James Ryans Sells 30,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $23.84 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.