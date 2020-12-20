Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $2,968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter worth $15,608,000.

JAMF opened at $33.66 on Friday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

