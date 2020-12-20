Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,341 shares of company stock worth $1,704,185 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

