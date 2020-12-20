Jane Street Group LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KFYP stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

