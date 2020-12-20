Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. BidaskClub raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

