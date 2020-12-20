Jane Street Group LLC Sells 24,559 Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.07% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:BRF opened at $21.82 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

