Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) Shares Gap Down to $62.50

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) (LON:JAR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.50, but opened at $56.24. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) shares last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 88,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £407.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) Company Profile (LON:JAR)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.