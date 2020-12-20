Jason Bibelheimer Sells 951 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Bibelheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $56.15 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Green Dot by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

