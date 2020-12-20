Jason P. Rhodes Sells 12,675 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $533,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

