Jason Pressman Sells 8,400 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $103,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Pressman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $106,764.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $102,984.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $101,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,359.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

