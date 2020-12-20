Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €17.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.88 ($23.39).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.10 ($17.76) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.72.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

