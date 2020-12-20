Jie Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jie Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00.

AL opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Lease by 74.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

