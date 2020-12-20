Jobchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $265.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00148346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.00773747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00178074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00076134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00120359 BTC.

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,709,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Jobchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

