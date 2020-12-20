John C. Malone Sells 145,160 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $155.69 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 272.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 266,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160,275 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,219,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.