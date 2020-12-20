Joint Ventures Market Cap Reaches $21,399.75 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $21,399.75 and $1,881.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00146820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00793388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00171943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00370826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118273 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.