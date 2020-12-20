JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,782 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

